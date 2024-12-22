Postgrad doctors block shahbagh demanding stipend hike

The protesters said they gathered at BSMMU around 10:00am and later marched towards Shahbagh intersection.

Demanding a hike in their monthly stipends to Tk 50,000 from Tk 25,000, postgraduate private trainee doctors blocked Shahbagh intersection this afternoon.

The blockade resulted in halt of traffic movement, causing huge suffering to commuters.

One of the protesters said they have long been demanding hike in their stipend but the authorities did not pay heed to their demand.

"We will continue our protest here until our demand is met," Dr Mustafizur Rahman told The Daily Star.

The protesting doctors said their current stipend is insufficient as the prices of essentials are soaring.

Source: the daily star