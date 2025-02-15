Pratul Mukhopadhyay, singer of iconic ‘Ami Banglay Gaan Gai’, no more | Miscellaneous News

At the beginning of the year, it was reported that Pratul was admitted to SSKM Hospital in a critical state. Specialists in neurology and ENT (ear, nose, and throat) were called in to examine the artist. The Chief Minister of Kolkata also visited him during his stay. According to hospital sources, Pratul suffered a heart attack after undergoing surgery, and his condition worsened rapidly. He developed antibiotic-resistant infections and pneumonia, leading to a complex medical situation. Eventually, the beloved musician lost consciousness.

Renowned lyricist, composer, and musician Pratul Mukhopadhyay has passed away after spending several days in the hospital. The 83-year-old artist had been in critical condition before his death and was receiving treatment in the ICU of SSKM Hospital in Kolkata. His passing has been confirmed by Anandabazar.

Born on June 25, 1942, in Barishal, in what was then undivided Bengal, Pratul Mukhopadhyay moved to India with his family during the partition. From a young age, he set his lyrics to music, creating many memorable songs. Among them, "Ami Banglay Gaan Gai", released in March 2011, holds a special place in the hearts of many.

Pratul's impressive discography includes beloved albums such as "Pathore Pathore Nache Agun", "Jete Hobe", "Otho Hey, Swapner Feriwala", "Tomake Dekhechhilam", "Shoponpure", "Onek Notun Bondhu Hok", "Hajabarala", "Dui Kanur Upakhyan", and "Aadhar Name".

Source: The Daily Star