Preparations for DUCSU, hall union elections underway | University News

An important meeting for the preparations of upcoming Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) and hall union elections was held at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban conference room here today.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Returning Officer Dr Mohammad Zashim Uddin, Professor of the Botany Department, according to a press release issued by the university.

The session was convened to review and coordinate election-related preparations.

As per the meeting's decisions, the Chief Returning Officer and fellow officers will hold a coordination meeting with hall provosts at 10:30 a.m. on June 24.

Besides, discussions with active student organizations will take place in two phases on June 26.

source : BSS