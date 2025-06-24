Preparations for DUCSU, hall union elections underway | University News

An important meeting for the preparations of upcoming Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) and hall union elections was held at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban conference room here today.
The meeting was chaired by Chief Returning Officer Dr Mohammad Zashim Uddin, Professor of the Botany Department, according to a press release issued by the university.
The session was convened to review and coordinate election-related preparations.Several Returning Officers were present there including Professor Dr. ASM Mohiuddin (Soil, Water and Environment Department), Professor Dr. Golam Rabbani (Social Welfare and Research Institute), Professor Dr. Kazi Maruful Islam (Development Studies Department), Professor Dr. Nasrin Sultana (Health Economics Institute), Professor Dr. Md. Shahidul Islam Zahid (Banking and Insurance Department), Professor Dr. Tariq Manzoor (Bangla Department) and Associate Professor Sharmin Kabir (Institute of Education and Research).
As per the meeting's decisions, the Chief Returning Officer and fellow officers will hold a coordination meeting with hall provosts at 10:30 a.m. on June 24.
Besides, discussions with active student organizations will take place in two phases on June 26.These meetings will be held to make the elections participatory and transparent side by side with ensuring a peaceful environment for polls.
