Preparatory meeting on 'Clean and Green Campus for Development' held at DU | University News

Preparatory meeting on 'Clean and Green Campus for Development' held at DU

The meeting decided to organize a day-long workshop on April 15, where participants will be awarded certificates.

Dhaka University (DU) authorities have taken an initiative to organize a 'Clean and Green Campus for Development' event in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, UNIDO, and PRAN-RFL Group.

In this regard, a preparatory meeting was held today at the Professor Abdul Matin Chowdhury Virtual Classroom, with Pro Vice-Chancellor (Academic) Prof. Dr. Mamun Ahmed in the chair.

In addition, a program titled 'Activating Campus' will be held on April 19, marking the closing day of the initiative. Adviser to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Syeda Rizwana Hasan, DU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Niaz Ahmed Khan, and Norwegian Ambassador to Bangladesh H+kon Arald Gulbrandsen are expected to speak at the event.

Teachers from various environment-related departments, hall provosts, and university officials were present at the meeting.