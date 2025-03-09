Primary education may eliminate social inequality: Bidhan | School News

Bidhan said it will help in national uplift if everything goes well. “Everyone will prosper if we can improve the condition of the children. Primary education is the most important for development of children,” he said.

Primary and Mass Education Adviser Professor Dr Bidhan Ranjan Roy Poddar has put emphasis on improving primary education to eliminate social inequality.

“We can move forward and take the country ahead if all of us, who are involved in primary education, fulfill our responsibilities properly and seriously,” he said.

The adviser was addressing a seminar on ‘Project Activities and School Feeding Programme’ at PTI in Cox’s Bazar today, a press release of the ministry said.

The advisor said the purpose of the schood feeding programme is to ensure children’s stay in school for a long time and feed them something at noon.

Children suffer from malnutrition and the school feeding programme is a partial remedy for them, he said.

Dr Rama Saha, wife of the primary and mass education adviser, Secretary of the ministry Abu Taher Md. Masud Rana, Director General of Primary Education Abu Noor Md. Shamsuzzaman and senior economist of the World Bank Syed Rashed Al Zayed Jose, among others, spoke on the occasion with Project Director Harun-or-Rashid in the chair.

Under the project about 2,11,000 students from 1,095 government primary schools, 569 in Cox's Bazar and 436 in Bandarban, will receive biscuits, bananas, buns, eggs, and milk five days a week.

Rohingya children residing in Cox's Bazar and Bhashanchar will also get the same facilities under the project.

Besides, 6,099 teachers from 1,095 government primary schools will receive training to enhance their skills.

Earlier the adviser visited the construction works of 'Leadership Training Center' in Cox's Bazar and inspected the practical activities of the 'Skillfo' project (pilot) at the Cox's Bazar Polytechnic Institute.

