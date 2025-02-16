Prime Bank, bKash enter into payroll deal | Miscellaneous News

Md. Nazeem A Choudhury, Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank and Mohammed Ferdous Yusuf Chief Human Resources Officer of bKash Limited, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Prime Bank, a leading financial institution committed to innovation and customer-centric financial solutions, has recently signed a new payroll agreement with bKash Limited. This partnership marks a significant milestone in enhancing the financial management and payroll efficiency for bKash Limited’s employees.

Under this agreement, Prime Bank will provide a seamless payroll management solution that will streamline salary disbursements and offer exclusive banking services to bKash Limited’s employees. bKash will enjoy benefit of quick and secure salary transfers, access to a range of personal banking products, and personalized financial advisory services. Prime Bank’s payroll solutions are designed to reduce administrative tasks while ensuring compliance and accuracy in salary processing, said a press release on Monday.

Md. Nazeem A Choudhury, Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank and Mohammed Ferdous Yusuf Chief Human Resources Officer of bKash Limited, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Mamur Ahmed, EVP & Head of Branch Distribution Network; Hasina Fardous, VP & Head of Payroll Banking; Anup Kanti Das, SVP of Business Risk Management; and Mushfiq Ahmed Fahim, Business Development Manager (Payroll Banking) of Prime Bank, along with Mahmood Abdullah Harun, Executive Vice President and Head of the Human Resources Department at bKash Limited, were present at the event, accompanied by other senior officials from both organizations.

Md. Nazeem A Choudhury, Deputy Managing Director, Prime Bank PLC. said, “We are honored to fortify our partnership with bKash Limited, offering seamless and secure payroll solutions tailored to their needs. This collaboration underscores our commitment to excellence, empowering both the organization and its employees, and fostering a long-term, value-driven partnership.”

Mohammed Ferdous Yusuf, Chief Human Resources Officer of bKash Limited said, “We are delighted to deepen our partnership with Prime Bank through payroll banking, a collaboration poised to deliver significant value to both bKash and its employees. We extend our gratitude to Prime Bank for this commendable initiative.”