Prime Bank, Prime Bank Grammar School sign deal | Miscellaneous News

Prime Bank, a leading financial institution dedicated to innovation and customer-centric solutions, has signed an agreement with Prime Bank Grammar School to provide seamless banking services under its specialized segment ‘primeacademia’.

The signing ceremony was recently held at Prime Bank’s corporate office, attended by senior officials from these institutions. Through this partnership, students, Teachers, Guardians, and staff of Prime Bank Grammar School will gain access to a comprehensive suite of financial services tailored to meet their academic and institutional needs.

Under Primeacademia, Prime Bank will offer a range of benefits, including fee collection, student-friendly loan facilities, payroll banking, advance salary drawing, Attractive teachers account, student file opening, guardian’s account, pre-approved credit card and digital banking services etc. This initiative aims to ease financial services and enhance the banking experiences for institutions, teachers, students and Guardians.

M. Nazeem A. Choudhury, Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank. and Maj Gen Dr Md Nayeem Ashfaque Chowdhury (Retd.), Chief Executive Officer of Prime Bank Foundation took part in signing ceremony on behalf of their respective organizations. While Sujoy Kumar Biswas, FCA, Chief Finance Officer & Secretary of Prime Bank Foundation; Brig Gen ASM Mahmood Hasan (Retd.), Project Director of Prime Bank Hospital (Proposed); Prof. Maj. M. M Akhtaruzzaman (Retd.), Principal of Prime Bank Grammar School; Shaila Abedin, Head of Liability and M M Mahbub Hasan, Head of Financial Inclusion & School Banking along with senior officials were present in the event from Prime Bank.