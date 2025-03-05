Prof CR Abrar takes oath as adviser | Miscellaneous News

Prof Abrar completed his studies at the University of Dhaka, the University of Sussex, and Griffith University in Australia.

Prof Chowdhury R Abrar was sworn in as adviser of the interim government on Wednesday morning.

President Mohammed Shahbuddin administered the oath at Bangabhahan around 11am.

Though he was supposed to be made Education Adviser no portfolio has been conferred yet.

On Tuesday, Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said CR Abrar would take the oath on Wednesday.

Prof Abrar completed his studies at the University of Dhaka, the University of Sussex, and Griffith University in Australia.

His works have been featured in volumes published by Westview Press, Blackwell, Earthscan, and Macmillan India. He is currently a faculty member in the Department of International Relations at the University of Dhaka.

Source: UNB