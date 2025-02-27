Prof Dr Shamsher Ali joins BOU as 'Professor Emeritus' | University News

In the 195th meeting of the Board of Governors of BOU held on February 18, 2025, the appointment of eminent nuclear scientist Prof Dr M Shamsher Ali as 'Professor Emeritus' was made as a unanimous decision, a press release said here today.

Eminent educationist Professor Dr M Shamsher Ali, the founding Vice-Chancellor(VC) of Bangladesh Open University (BOU), joined the university as 'Professor Emeritus' on Tuesday.

As "Professor Emeritus", Dr Shamsher Ali will advise the university on the overall education development and research and innovation activities, including the areas of open and distance learning, the release added.

BOU VC Prof Dr ABM Obaidul Islam welcomed Shamsher Ali for being its 'Professor Emeritus'.

The VC formally presented the appointment letter to Prof M Shamsher Ali yesterday.

Dr Shamsher Ali was accompanied by his wife, Sakeba Ali, the founding principal of Marie Curie School located at Dhanmondi in the capital.

He, who has a colorful career and rare honors, has been honored with many important honors and awards in the country and abroad.

The Hariprasanna Roy Gold Medal of Dhaka University (DU), the Bangladesh Academy of Science Gold Medal and the Jagadish Chandra Bosu Gold Medal are among them.

He has published numerous important and timely publications in leading scientific journals in the country and internationally.

Prof Dr M Shamsher Ali has written several well-known books on Islam, the release added.

