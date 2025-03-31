CA calls for maintaining proximity, unity to build new Bangladesh | interim government News

Prof. Yunus said the Eid-ul-Fitr was being celebrated in every part of the country. Eid is an event of minimising distance with others and establishing closeness.

Extending greetings to the countrymen on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today urged all to nourish closeness and unity with each other to build a new Bangladesh.

"We will, of course, implement the dream of those, who sacrificed their lives and injured during July uprising, to build a new Bangladesh," he said.

"Despite various hurdles we will overcome the challenges that will come up before us, we will build this new Bangladesh, as a united nation, Insha Allah" he said.

The Chief Adviser said this in his brief speech prior to offering prayers at Eid Jamaat at the Jatiya Eidgah ground here this morning.

Prof. Yunus said the Eid-ul-Fitr was being celebrated in every part of the country. Eid is an event of minimising distance with others and establishing closeness.

“This message must be reached out to all that Eid should be celebrated with deep love, the CHief Adviser said.

He prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls of those who were martyred in the July uprising and sought early recovery of the injured persons.

At the onset of his speech, the Chief Adviser greeted the countrymen and Bangladeshi expatriates cerebrating Eid abroad.

He offered the prayers of holy Eid-ul-Fitr at the Jatiya Eidgah ground at 8:30 am in the capital.

Members of the Advisory Council, diplomats and dignitaries and people from different classes and professions joined the Eid jamaat at the Jaitya Eidgah.

After the Eid prayers, the Chief Adviser exchanged greeting with the devotees.

Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain and Information Adviser Mahfuj Alam were present.

Supreme Court judges, senior political leaders, diplomats and high civil and military officials offered Eid prayers at the main Eid jamaat.

A special munajat was offered seeking divine blessings for peace and progress of Bangladesh and welfare of the people as well as the Muslim Ummah.

The Chief Adviser will exchange Eid greetings with dignitaries and people from different walks of life at the Chief Adviser's Office (CAO) in Tejgaon at 4 pm, CA's Deputy Press Secretary Abdul Kalam Azad Majumder. (source-BSS).