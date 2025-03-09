Protest erupts on DU campus demanding capital punishment for rapists | University News

Female students from Sufiya Kamal Hall started the protest, chanting various slogans demanding justice for the child.

Dhaka University students staged a protest at the Raju Sculpture on Saturday midnight, demanding the death penalty for rapists.

They also announced the Raju Sculpture as the Anti-Rape Platform (Dhorshon Birodhi Mancha) to amplify their voices against rape and violence against women.

The protest was sparked by the recent horrific rape of an 8-year-old child in Magura.

They demanded the formation of a special tribunal to ensure the trial is completed swiftly and justice is served without delay.

Female students from Sufiya Kamal Hall started the protest, chanting various slogans demanding justice for the child.

Soon, students from other halls joined the protest turning the Raju Sculpture into a hub of resistance against sexual violence.

The protesters said that their fight is not limited to demonstrations but also calls for structural changes to prevent such crimes.

They vowed to continue their movement until their demands would be met.

The protest concluded at about 2:30am, with students announcing further programme scheduled for Sunday evening.

Source: Newage