Protest on CU campus over suspension of female students | University News

Students demand resignation of proctor for remarks on social media

Students of Chittagong University demonstrated on the campus today protesting the expulsion of a female student and the suspension of nine others.

During a human chain at the Shaheed Minar on the campus, they also condemned the proctor's "offensive" remarks on social media directed at those protesting the decision.

The protesters demanded the resignation of Proctor Prof Tanvir Mohammad Haider Arif and the cancellation of the suspension of nine female students.

Talking to reporters, Joglul Ahmed, spokesperson for the Students' Alliance for Democracy, said, "The entire university is ashamed because of the proctor's controversial Facebook post. The university's reputation has been tarnished because of you (the proctor). Apologise or resign. Cancel the suspension of the students immediately."

Leaders and activists from various student organisations on campus expressed solidarity by joining the demonstration.

Protesters carried placards with slogans such as "Unjust Expulsion -- We Do Not Accept, We Will Not Accept," and "My Sister is Not a Honey Trap; We Do Not Accept This Proctor."

Meanwhile, 108 former students in a statement today expressed deep concern and outrage over the issues.

The statement said the proctor's highly derogatory comments towards female students had crossed all limits of responsibility.

"We firmly believe that such remarks from a person holding a responsible position in a higher education institution like the university are unacceptable. Female students at the Chittagong University can never feel safe under such a misogynistic proctor," the statement read.

The statement said on the night of February 5, an unfortunate incident occurred in front of a female dormitory regarding the breaking of a boat sculpture in front of Sheikh Hasina dormitory as a female student allegedly physically assaulted an assistant proctor present at the scene.

Additionally, journalists were harassed while attempting to record videos of female students in an unprepared state, it said.

Without any official show-cause notice or the opportunity for self-defence, one female student was expelled for life, and nine others were arbitrarily suspended for two years.

The administration's clear bias was evident in handling this situation, the statement said.

"We strongly condemn the entry of a frensied male mob into the female dormitory premises at midnight and their collective presence there. Such an environment raises serious concerns about women's safety on campus and exposes administrative failure," the statement added.

They urged the university administration to conduct a fair and impartial investigation to ensure proper punishment for those responsible for the mob gathering, the mistreatment of female students and the harassment of teachers and journalists.

The proctor could not be contacted for comments.

Source: The Daily Star