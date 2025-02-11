Protesters' delegates at Secretariat to meet education adviser | Miscellaneous News

Mustafa Kamal, a protester from Narayanganj, said they had been demonstrating in front of the National Museum in Shahbagh since 9:00am. At noon, as police instruction, a eight-member team started for the Secretariat to present their demands before the education adviser and secretary.

A group of demonstrators protesting cancellation of assistant teacher appointments in government primary schools went to the Secretariat to meet the education adviser and secretary this afternoon.

Mustafa Kamal, a protester from Narayanganj, said they had been demonstrating in front of the National Museum in Shahbagh since 9:00am. At noon, as police instruction, a eight-member team started for the Secretariat to present their demands before the education adviser and secretary.

However, the rest of the demonstrators continued their protest at Shahbagh.

Yesterday, police charged batons and used water cannons to disperse the protesters from Shahbagh.

Delwar Hossain, inspector (operations) of Shahbagh Police Station, said 29 protesters—14 women and 15 men—were arrested during the demonstration.

"They were later released to their families after signing bonds, promising not to block roads again," he added.

Source: The Daily Star