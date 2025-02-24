Protesters face police obstruction while marching towards Home Ministry | Miscellaneous News

Witnesses said the protesters under the banner of “Dhorshon O Nipironer Biruddhe Bangladesh” started march towards the ministry around 2:30 pm.

Police obstructed protesters marching towards the home ministry, demanding the resignation of the Home Adviser at the Shikkha Bhaban intersection in the capital on Monday.

Witnesses said the protesters under the banner of “Dhorshon O Nipironer Biruddhe Bangladesh” started march towards the ministry around 2:30 pm.

Police set up barricades before the protesters reached the intersection.

As the demonstrators attempted to remove the barricades, police took position in front of them, leading to a scuffle between the two sides.

They also called for effective measures to curb the incidents of rape and oppression on women across the country, immediate trial of all such cases, and rational reforms to the relevant laws.

Source: UNB