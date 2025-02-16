Protesting teacher candidates holding 'grand rally' at Shahbagh | Miscellaneous News

The candidates have been continuing their demonstration for the 11th consecutive day demanding cancellation of the High Court order that scrapped their recruitment.

Candidates protesting the cancellation of their appointments as assistant teachers in government primary schools have been holding a "grand rally" in Dhaka's Shahbagh, demanding reinstatement.

The rally started in front of the National Museum around 9:30am, said our photographer at the scene.

Faisal Ahmed, who was present at the event, said, "Now our grand rally is going on. The ultimatum has been given till noon today."

Another protester Samia Yasmin said, "We are holding a grand rally with a four-point demand. Then the next programme will be announced here, she said.

Rashed Shahriar from Lakshmipur, said. "Even though we have been on the streets peacefully for the past few days, there has been no response from the government. The government has not filed any appeal to address the injustice caused by the court. The people of the district are here, united in their demand for their rightful and fair claims."

The High Court cancelled their appointments on February 6.

Source: The Daily Star