Pvt security men empowered with arrest authority for safety in Ramadan | Miscellaneous News

They will work as members of 'Auxiliary Police Force' Private security personnel deployed in residential areas, markets, and shopping malls will now work as members of the "Auxiliary Police Force" with the authority to make arrests.

SM Sazzat Ali, commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) made the disclosure while addressing a briefing at its media and community centre.

The initiatives have been taken to ensure security during Ramadan and Eid shopping, as many markets and malls remain open till late night, while police personnel face shortages.

The commissioner said that the DMP is committed to ensuring security, the force also faces limitations, as some officers will be on leave for Eid.

"Many of our personnel live in barracks, away from their families for long periods. A certain percentage must be granted leave as per government directives," he said.

"The private security personnel working in residential areas, markets, and shopping malls will serve as members of the Auxiliary Police Force, with the legal authority to make arrests under the Metropolitan Police Act," said the DMP boss.

Sazzat Ali explained that under his authority, granted by the Metropolitan Police Act, he has appointed private security personnel as Auxiliary Police Force.

These personnel will wear a designated band labeled "Auxiliary Police Officer" and will have the power to detain individuals, when necessary, he said.

"They will be legally protected, just like regular police officers," he assured.

Sazzat Ali said, "Today is the 7th day of Ramadan. As the evening falls, many people head to mosques for Taraweeh prayers, leaving streets and neighbourhoods relatively empty. This is a vulnerable time for security."

"We urge residents to ensure the safety of their homes, apartments, and shops when they leave for prayers or travel for Eid," said the commissioner.

The press briefing was attended by Additional Police Commissioner (Crime & Operations) SN Md Nazrul Islam, Additional Police Commissioner (DB) Rezaul Karim Mallick, Joint Commissioner (DB) Rabiul Islam, Joint Commissioner Mohammad Nasirul Islam, Ramna Division deputy commissioner (DC) Masud Alam, and DC of DMP Media & Public Relations Muhammad Talebur Rahman, among others.