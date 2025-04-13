Rains likely in parts of Bangladesh today | Miscellaneous News

Elsewhere in the country, the weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy skies.

Rains may lash parts of the country in 24 hours commencing 9 am on Sunday.

“Rain or thundershowers accompanied by lightning and temporary gusty wind are likely to in a few places in Rangpur, Rajshahi and Sylhet divisions, and at one or two places in Mymensingh, Khulna, and Dhaka divisions today,” said a Met Office bulletin.

Meanwhile, a mild heat wave is sweeping Chattogram, Rangamati, Feni, Bandarban, and Bagerhat and it may continue, the forecast said.

In Dhaka, the wind will blow from the west or northwest at a speed of 8–12 kph, and the relative humidity at 6pm on Saturday was recorded at 60 per cent.