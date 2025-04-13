Rains likely in parts of Bangladesh today | Miscellaneous News

Rains likely in parts of Bangladesh today

Dainikshiksha Desk
Dainikshiksha Desk
Miscellaneous 13/04/2025 10:55 amPublished:
- +
Miscellaneous 13/04/2025 10:55 amPublished:
Elsewhere in the country, the weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy skies.

Rains likely in parts of bangladesh today

Rains may lash parts of the country in 24 hours commencing 9 am on Sunday.

“Rain or thundershowers accompanied by lightning and temporary gusty wind are likely to in a few places in Rangpur, Rajshahi and Sylhet divisions, and at one or two places in Mymensingh, Khulna, and Dhaka divisions today,” said a Met Office bulletin.

Elsewhere in the country, the weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy skies.

Meanwhile, a mild heat wave is sweeping Chattogram, Rangamati, Feni, Bandarban, and Bagerhat and it may continue, the forecast said.

In Dhaka, the wind will blow from the west or northwest at a speed of 8–12 kph, and the relative humidity at 6pm on Saturday was recorded at 60 per cent.