Rajshahi Nursing College declared closed after clash | Medical News

The college authorities pinned a notice on the college’s noticeboard, instructing the students to vacate the residence halls by 12:00pm on Wednesday.

The authorities of Rajshahi Nursing College on Wednesday declared the government educational institution closed for an indefinite period, a day after Bachelor of Science in nursing and diploma in nursing students clashed at the college on Tuesday.

‘Action will be taken against those who fail to comply with the order,’ the notice added.

Motiara Khatun, principal of Rajshahi Nursing College, said that diploma students had been demanding that their qualification be recognised as equivalent to a Bachelor’s degree while BSc nurses and students had been opposing this.

Motiara Khatun, principal of Rajshahi Nursing College, said that examinations for batches of the college were scheduled to begin on May 16.

‘Fearing further unrest, we were compelled to close the college for an indefinite period,’ she said, adding that academic activities will resume once the situation returned to normal.

The BSc in nursing students, on the other hand, had been protesting against the diploma in nursing students’ demand.

Following the issue, the duo groups locked into an altercation on the Rajshahi Nursing College campus that turned into a violent clash, leaving at least 10 from the duo groups injured.

Meanwhile, BSc in nursing students took positions inside the nursing college, protesting against the reported attack on them by diploma in nursing students, and demanding justice.

Zahirul Islam Khan, president of Rajshahi Nursing College Student Welfare Organisation and a fourth-year BSc in nursing student, said that they held a protest march and staged a sit-in on the campus, demanding justice for the attack carried on them by diploma in nursing students.

