Ray of hope emerges to build new Bangladesh: Fakhrul | Miscellaneous News

Ekushey Padak-winning photojournalist Shahidul Alam and artist Rokeya Sultana were present at the event at Jatiya Press Club.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today expressed hopes to build the country in a new manner following the downfall of the fascist autocratic regime of Sheikh Hasina.

"We all are very optimistic as the scenario has been changed due to the fall of the fascism. Today, all are seeing a ray of hope to build Bangladesh in a new way. We need to be sincere so that we can build a livable country for our future generation," he said.

Fakhrul said these while speaking at a discussion marking awarding the Ekushey Padak posthumously this year to late journalist Mahfuz Ullah.

Ekushey Padak-winning photojournalist Shahidul Alam and artist Rokeya Sultana were present at the event at Jatiya Press Club.

It has been possible to oust the fascist government through the ultimate collective efforts of the students and people, Fakhrul said, adding that the political parties also continued their struggles and efforts in this regard for long.

Noting that the government has honoured a talented and patriotic person with the Ekushey Padak, he said, after the farcical election in 2014 Mahfuz Ullah along with Mahbub Ullah and Zafar Ullah have done lot of work to unite all parties against the ruling Awami League. Because of them, the right and left leaning parties came together."

Mahfuz Ullah was a man who absolutely believed in democracy and worked to establish democracy, he added.

Fakhrul Islam thanked the interim government for awarding Mahfuz Ullah with the Ekushey Padak posthumously even though it has been late.

Paying glowing tribute to Mahfuz Ullah, BNP secretary general said all those people including Mahfuz Ullah who dreamt of building a beautiful Bangladesh, should be remembered forever. He prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul of the noted journalist Mahfuz Ullah.

Describing the late Mahfuz Ullah as a progressive, patriotic and talented journalist, Fakhrul said Mahfuz did not hesitate to tell the truth against a lie.

"He had the ability to raise his point very fluently in such a way that the opponent would have undoubtedly been defeated," he added.

The BNP Secretary General said in a very emotional voice, "I miss Mahfuz Ullah, I really miss him."

"His demise has truly created a huge void for us," he continued.

Professor Mahbub Ullah, elder brother of the late Mahfuz Ullah, presided over the discussion while Sabab Raihan Kabir moderated it.

BNP's National Standing Committee Members Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, BNP Chairperson's Advisory Council members Ismail Zabihullah and Nazmul Haque Nannu, Political scientist Professor Dilara Chowdhury, Dhaka University Professor Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam, Managing Director and Chief Editor of the Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) Mahbub Morshed, Press Minister at Bangladesh Mission in Washington, USA, Golam Mortuza, Senior journalists Amirul Islam Kagoji and Dr Bazlul Ghani Bhuiyan and late journalist Mahfuz Ullah's son Mustafa Habib also spoke on the occasion.

Source: BSS