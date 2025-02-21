Recommended pry teachers continue protests for 15th day | School News

The High Court on February 6 declared illegal and scrapped the November 20, 2024 appointment of 6,531 assistant teachers in government primary schools in Dhaka and Chattogram based on job quotas as per the 2019 recruitment rules.

Assistant teachers of government primary schools, whose appointments were cancelled by a court order on February 6, continued their protest for 15 days in a row on Thursday demanding their appointments.

The protesters held a sit-in in front of the Bangladesh National Museum in the capital from about 10:00am to 6:00pm on the day, said a protester Sumaiya Jahan.

She said that protesters were fighting for their rights and they would continue the demonstrations till ensuring their appointments, which were cancelled by a court order.

The High Court on February 6 declared illegal and scrapped the November 20, 2024 appointment of 6,531 assistant teachers in government primary schools in Dhaka and Chattogram based on job quotas as per the 2019 recruitment rules.

The recommended teachers have been staging demonstrations since February 6.

The Directorate of Primary Education on February 13 appealed against the verdict and the Appellate Division on February 18 posted a full-court hearing on March 2.[inside-sd-2]

Earlier on February 10, 13 and 16, police used batons, water cannons, sound grenades and fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters from Shahbagh and near the Bangladesh Secretariat in the capital, leaving some of them injured.

Source: Newage