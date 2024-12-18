Reform Commission to recommend scrapping police verification for passports, govt jobs

Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury, Chairman of the Public Administration Reform Commission, made this announcement during an exchange of views with journalists at the Secretariat on Tuesday. He said, "Police verification for job recruitment and other matters is now mandatory, but we are recommending its removal. It should not be required anywhere." Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Public Administration Reform Commission is set to recommend the abolition of police verification for government job recruitment, passport, and other purposes.

"As a citizen, obtaining a passport is your right. Why should you need police verification? In England, when you apply for a passport, it simply arrives through the post office," the Reform Commission Chairman added.

The meeting was also attended by Mohammad Mokhlesur Rahman, Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration, and other members of the Commission.

Source: UNB