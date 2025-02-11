Reform committee on primary education submits report to CA | interim government News

The Primary and Non-Formal Education Reform Advisory Committee has submitted its report to the Chief Adviser today.

Convener of the committee Dr Manjur Ahmed submitted the report to the Chief Adviser.

Primary and Mass Education Adviser Professor Dr Bidhan Ranjan Roy Podder was present as the chief guest in the meeting.

Addressing a press conference at Foreign Service Academy Dr Manjur Ahmed said the committee recommended for inclusive education and allocation of special budget funding for this sector.

The advisory committee made more than a hundred key and supplementary recommendations on eight issues, he said.

The committee has prepared the recommendations with immediate, medium-term and long-term action plans based on the views of stakeholders.

Dr Manjur Ahmed said the committee has attached special importance to impart basic skills in Bengali and mathematics to children to achieve the main goal of primary education.

The committee said that it was necessary to convert all schools into single-shift schools in the shortest possible time and ensure a teacher-student ratio of not more than 1:30 in the classroom to increase the learning time.

The report also included the idea of appointing para-teachers (educational assistants) locally in schools to provide remedial support inside and outside the classroom for backward children, and introducing mid-day meals as soon as possible, distributing notebooks, pens, bags and providing financial support to the children of extremely poor families.

The report recommended developing an effective model for out-of-school and dropout children, increase the educational opportunities of children from disadvantaged laborers, disabled and special needs children, along with necessary initiatives for gender equity.

Dr Manjur Ahmed said, the government should take a quick decision on the recommendations given for education reform and adopt a time-bound integrated implementation action plan.

The government formed the 7-member advisory committee in September last headed by emeritus professor of BRAC University Dr Manjur Ahmed.

Source: BSS