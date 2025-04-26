Rizvi voices concern over corruption allegations against advisers | Miscellaneous News

The Nationalist Research Forum (NRF) organised the programme titled “60 lakh accused in false cases under fascism: How far the redress” at the Jatiya Press Club.​

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Saturday expressed concerns over serious corruption allegations involving certain advisers of the interim government.​

“I know that most advisers are not involved in corruption, but accusations of corruption are being raised, and the scale of that corruption is serious,” he said while addressing a discussion.​

Rizvi said allegations have been levelled against the Health Adviser's Personal Assistant (PA) and another adviser's Assistant Private Secretary (APS), describing it as a "terrible thing."​

He said their party has deep respect for the students' movement and their pivotal role in the mass uprising against Sheikh Hasina’s regime.​

“Students would have done well if they had raised their voices on campuses against the corruption in state, politics, society and bureaucracy. Their strong voices are needed to address the many injustices and misdeeds that have infiltrated the state,” the BNP leader said.

He said the students should have exercised greater caution upon becoming part of the government and holding power.

He questioned, “Why should an allegation of corruption worth a hundred of crores of taka be brought against their APSs? Why should they be accused of being involved in transfer trading?”​

Rizvi also said allegations that some leaders of Students Against Discrimination (SAD) are exploiting their influence in various ministries for personal gain.​

“Just as there are parliamentary standing committees, there are also ministerial committees of students. This is tarnishing the image of the students. Why should they do this?”​

Rizvi also alleged that students have formed a committee to oversee railways ministry.

Referring to a former Director General of Railways, he claimed that SAD leaders were involved in black marketing of tickets worth several hundred crores during Ramadan ahed of Eid-ul-Fitr.

He questioned, “Why should students play the role of a watchdog in a department like the Railways? They are supposed to be on campus, where they will speak out against injustice, corruption, and irregularities.”​

The BNP leader said the interim government should have addressed these issues with stern measures.

Rizvi accused the leaders and activists of the Awami League of amassing substantial wealth through widespread looting.

He alleged that Sheikh Hasina's regime implicated around 60 lakh BNP leaders and activists in false cases to suppress opposition and continue her authoritarian rule and plundering.

He questioned why these cases have not been withdrawn, despite eight months having passed since the interim government assumed power.

He also queried why the cases against Chief Adviser Prof Yunus were dismissed, yet similar steps have not been taken regarding the false cases against the 60 lakh political leaders and activists.​

“These cases should have been archived in the courts during these eight months of the interim government's tenure... these cases should be disposed of,” he observed.​