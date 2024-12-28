Rizwana for building national consensus on reforms

Expressing confidence in young leadership, Rizwana stated, "I remain optimistic and hopeful about the youth. Major changes are likely to come from them because they bring fresh perspectives and innovative approaches."

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan today stressed the need for building national consensus on reforms.

"Achieving this may require some compromises...unity is essential in various areas, including communal harmony, political reform, and ensuring the inclusion of the aspirations of the younger generation in governance," she said.

"Public participation is crucial to achieving consensus," Rizwana said while speaking at the first session of the National Dialogue 2024 titled "Which Path to Unity," at the Krishibid Institution Auditorium in Dhaka.

The theme of the dialogue is "Unity, Reform, Elections".

Rizwana said agreement on reforms should not result in treating one another as adversaries.

"Decisions on what reforms are necessary, who will implement them, how they will be carried out, and within what timeframe must be made," she said.

She stressed that backing down from reforms is not an option, as broad cooperation is needed to ensure public opinion is reflected in these changes.

"Failure to meet public expectations will lead to repeated political instability and complications," the adviser said.

Addressing the broader responsibility for change, she noted that it is not just the task of an interim government but a collective obligation.

Rizwana also underscored the importance of public engagement in governance, noting that although the need for reform is widely acknowledged, the path forward remains challenging.

She warned that breaking away from entrenched political norms or eliminating inequalities will not happen overnight. Patience and persistence will be essential, she added.

Expressing confidence in young leadership, Rizwana stated, "I remain optimistic and hopeful about the youth. Major changes are likely to come from them because they bring fresh perspectives and innovative approaches."

"However, change is a process-it cannot be achieved solely through new laws. Training ourselves to sustain this process is vital, and both youth and experienced individuals have roles to play," she said.

She concluded by expressing confidence in the government's initiatives and reform commissions, stating that public engagement would follow once commission reports are received.

The environment adviser said Chief Advisor Professor Muhammad Yunus proposed forming a commission to build consensus.

She added that effective reforms would benefit current and future political leaders by clarifying public expectations and ensuring responsive governance.

"Although the road to unity is challenging, the ultimate goal is to reflect the aspirations of the people," Rizwana added.

source: bss