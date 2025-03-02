RU intends to hold RUCSU election in June: roadmap formulated | University News

Rajshahi University (RU) administration has
formulated a roadmap for holding its Rajshahi University Central Students'
Union (RUCSU) elections in June after a long gap of around 36 years.
"We have already formulated a roadmap for the election. We are very much
optimistic about holding the election at the end of June this year", said RU
Vice-chancellor (VC) Prof Saleh Hassan Naquib while talking to BSS here
today.
As per the roadmap, teachers and students can submit suggestions and opinions
on the draft amendments to the RUCSU regulations until March 28.
Prof Naquib said the final RUCSU election regulations and code of electoral
conduct will be published on April 13.
The draft voter list will be released on April 28, followed by the final
voter list on May 13.
Nomination papers for interested candidates will be distributed on May 15,
with the submission deadline set for May 19.
After scrutiny and verification, the preliminary list of candidates will be
announced on May 22.
Candidates can withdraw their nominations until May 25, and the final list of
candidates will be published on May 27.
The election is planned for the third or fourth week of June, he added.
RU sources said the RUCSU was founded in 1963 as a sequel to a strong demand
from the student organisations.
Despite having the provision for holding the polls annually as per the RUCSU
constitution, the election to the student union has remained stopped from the
academic year 1989-90.
A total of 26 RUCSU polls have been held to date. At present the RUCSU
building has turned into a cultural centre for different RU organisations.
The last RUCSU election was held in 1989 in which Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal
(JCD) candidate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed was elected as Vice-president (VP)
and JSD Chhatra League candidate Ruhul Kuddus Babu was the General Secretary
(GS).
