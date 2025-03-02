RU intends to hold RUCSU election in June: roadmap formulated | University News

RU intends to hold RUCSU election in June: roadmap formulated

Rajshahi University (RU) administration has

formulated a roadmap for holding its Rajshahi University Central Students'

Union (RUCSU) elections in June after a long gap of around 36 years.

"We have already formulated a roadmap for the election. We are very much

optimistic about holding the election at the end of June this year", said RU

Vice-chancellor (VC) Prof Saleh Hassan Naquib while talking to BSS here

today.

As per the roadmap, teachers and students can submit suggestions and opinions

on the draft amendments to the RUCSU regulations until March 28.

Prof Naquib said the final RUCSU election regulations and code of electoral

conduct will be published on April 13.

The draft voter list will be released on April 28, followed by the final

voter list on May 13.

Nomination papers for interested candidates will be distributed on May 15,

with the submission deadline set for May 19.

After scrutiny and verification, the preliminary list of candidates will be

announced on May 22.

Candidates can withdraw their nominations until May 25, and the final list of

candidates will be published on May 27.

The election is planned for the third or fourth week of June, he added.

RU sources said the RUCSU was founded in 1963 as a sequel to a strong demand

from the student organisations.

Despite having the provision for holding the polls annually as per the RUCSU

constitution, the election to the student union has remained stopped from the

academic year 1989-90.

A total of 26 RUCSU polls have been held to date. At present the RUCSU

building has turned into a cultural centre for different RU organisations.

The last RUCSU election was held in 1989 in which Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal

(JCD) candidate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed was elected as Vice-president (VP)

and JSD Chhatra League candidate Ruhul Kuddus Babu was the General Secretary

(GS).

Source: BSS