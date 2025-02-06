RU launches weeklong cleanliness drive | University News

Urging the students to put wastes and garbage into dustbins instead of throwing those haphazardly, he informed that the number of dustbins will be increased if needed.

Rajshahi University (RU) launched a weeklong cleanliness drive today, aiming to make the campus neat and clean.

Vice-chancellor (VC) Prof Saleh Hassan Naquib inaugurated the drive at the administrative building of the university with the "Clean Campus, Save Campus" slogan.

At the inauguration program, he said the drive will continue so that the campus will remain neat and clean.

"It's all of our moral duty to keep the campus neat, clean and healthy," he mentioned.

Urging the students to put wastes and garbage into dustbins instead of throwing those haphazardly, he informed that the number of dustbins will be increased if needed.

He also called upon the students to raise their voices against those who will be found involved in polluting the environment of the campus.

Stressing the need for bringing change in habit, VC Naquib encouraged everyone to forge social movements to keep the campus habitable.

Pro-VCs Prof Mayeen Uddin and Prof Farid Uddin Khan, Proctor Prof Mahbubur Rahman and Students Adviser Prof Amirul islam, among others, were present.

Source: BSS