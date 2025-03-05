RU students block railway demanding 'decentralised Bangladesh' | University News

The blockade, which severed Rajshahi's rail connectivity from the rest of the country, is still in place as of 12:50pm.

Students demonstrate against prevalence of Dhaka-based and DU-affiliated individuals in govt

Students of Rajshahi University (RU) blocked the railway at the RU Railway Station today with the demand of establishing a "decentralised Bangladesh". Students marched from different halls and gathered at University's Station Bazar and took position on the rail tracks around 11:30am.

Hundreds of students gathered and chanted slogans against the perceived prevalence of Dhaka-based and Dhaka University-affiliated individuals in policymaking positions of the government.

Salahuddin Ammar, a former coordinator of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement, spoke to the protesting students and said, "In the mass uprising, the whole of Bangladesh came on to the streets to fight against the fascist regime. But after that, when the time of reformation came, we saw all the policymakers are being hired from Dhaka, more specifically Dhaka University."

He added, "Just yesterday, we were hearing that education adviser will be selected from Rajshahi University, but within a hour it changed and a DU Professor got selected and will take the oath."

Fahim Reza said, general secretary of the Students Rights Association, said, "During the Hasina regime, at least a single PSC member was from Rajshahi University. But now, we can't see a single member at the government's top position [from RU]. The right people have to be seated at the right place. But because of DU syndicate, no one is getting the right position and [we are] becoming a victim of discrimination."

Last night, students demonstrated on campus a protest with the same demand of a "decentralised Bangladesh".

They announced a rail blockade today demanding that the Dhaka University syndicate be abolished and that Prof M Aminul Islam be appointed as education adviser.

