RUET publishes its intake test results | University News

The successful students have been asked to bring the copy of the printed admission form submitted online, original SSC and equivalent and HSC and equivalent certificates and main copy of the grade-sheet at the time of admission.

Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) published its final results of the intake test for admission in the first year B. Sc Engineering in 2024-25 academic year today. This year, there are 1,235 seats, including five reserved seats for the students from Chattogram Hill Tracts and ethnic minority communities, for admission in 14 departments.

Detailed information related to the admission and its process will be available in https://admission.ruet.ac.bd/ website.

Apart from this, they have also been asked to show the main copy of HSC testimonial, two copies of passport size photograph and admit card of the final test.