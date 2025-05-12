Russia’s Victory Day marked in Dhaka | Miscellaneous News

“Russia will never allow the sacrifices of the Second World War and the Great Patriotic War to be forgotten. Attempts to distort historical truth, justify Nazi collaborators, or diminish the Soviet people's role in victory are unethical and must be rejected,” he stated.

Photo : Collected

Russia's 80th Victory Day was commemorated in Dhaka with a vibrant and solemn ceremony held on Sunday evening (May 11) in a city hotel.

The event honored the historic triumph of the former Soviet Union over Nazi Germany in 1945, a landmark victory in the Second World War, said a press release on Monday (May 12).

Jointly hosted by the Russian Embassy in Bangladesh and the Moscow-based public diplomacy organization, Russian Friendship Society with Bangladesh, the occasion brought together diplomats, government officials, cultural figures, and members of the business and media communities.

In his address, Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh, Alexander G. Khozin, emphasized the enduring importance of historical memory.

“Russia will never allow the sacrifices of the Second World War and the Great Patriotic War to be forgotten. Attempts to distort historical truth, justify Nazi collaborators, or diminish the Soviet people's role in victory are unethical and must be rejected,” he stated.

Echoing similar sentiments, Mia Sattar, President of the Russian Friendship Society with Bangladesh, said, “Victory Day is not only a tribute to past sacrifices, but also a call to safeguard historical truth and advance global peace. Strengthening cultural and educational exchange is key to deepening the enduring friendship between Bangladesh and Russia.”

The evening featured a cultural showcase led by the Russian folk music ensemble OBRAZ, complemented by traditional ballet and folk dances from across Russia. A photographic exhibition titled The Road to Victory highlighted significant wartime moments, offering guests a visual journey through history.

The event drew attendance from high-ranking officials of the Government of Bangladesh, foreign envoys, political figures, journalists, and business leaders, reflecting the diplomatic and cultural importance of the occasion.

Victory Day is observed annually in Russia on May 9. This year’s observance was especially meaningful, marking the 80th anniversary of the Allied victory in Europe--an event that remains a cornerstone of Russian national identity.