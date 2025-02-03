Saraswati Puja being celebrated | Miscellaneous News

Major Hindu temples, schools, colleges, universities and other educational institutions are celebrating the festival with traditional gaiety and religious fervor.

Saraswati Puja, worshiping the Goddess of knowledge, music, art and culture, is being celebrated across the country today amid much enthusiasm, festivity and religious fervor.

Saraswati Puja or Basant Panchami falls on the fifth 'Tithi' of the Bengali month of Maagh each year when Hindus worship goddess Saraswati.

Traditionally children are introduced to education and learning on the day of Saraswati Puja and this ritual is called "Hatekhori".

Toddlers are usually given a slate and chalk to scribble with on the auspicious day.

Major Hindu temples, schools, colleges, universities and other educational institutions are celebrating the festival with traditional gaiety and religious fervor.

In most temples, houses and educational institutions, the rituals began in the morning with offering of puja to goddess Saraswati and followed by offering of "anjali". Then the children were imparted "hatekhori" (introduction to learning of children) and later prashad (foodstuff devoted to the goddess) was distributed among devotees.

According to Hindu faith, goddess Saraswati represents power, creativity and inspiration and presents herself when the weather is pleasant and nature is in its full grandeur.

Depicted as a graceful woman with a crescent moon adorning her brow, she is shown riding a swan or a peacock, or is seated on a lotus flower.

The most gorgeous Saraswati Puja is being celebrated on the premises of Jagannath Hall of Dhaka University where a huge number of devotees and crowd started thronging since the dawn.

Puja at different pandals under the arrangement of various departments of the university began around 9am and then anjali was offered. Other rituals were also performed there.

Earlier, idols were installed at the pandals around 12 midnight tonight.

A massive number of devotees and visitors are likely to visit Jagannath Hall premises since afternoon and the stream of crowd will continue till midnight.

Puja pandals are erected circled on the playground of the university's largest dormitory.

According to hall authorities, students of as many as 72 departments are arranging 72 puja pandals this year as Fine Arts Faculty will erect a gigantic Saraswati idol made with cork-sheet, bamboo and other materials at the center of a pond on the hall premises likewise every year which attracts most the devotees as well as the visitors.

Puja is also being celebrated at Dhakeshwari National Temple, Ramakrishna Mission, Jaganntah University, Siddheswari temple, Supreme Court premises, Farashganj, Shakhari Bazar, Tanti Bazar and different other places in old Dhaka, Banani, Dhaka College, Eden Girls' College, BUET, Ramna Kali Mandir and Maa Anandamayi Ashram, Tejgaon College, Stamford University and different educational institutions in the city.

On Dhaka University campus, the Puja is also organized at all female dormitories -- Rokeya Hall, Samsun Nahar Hall, Bangladesh Kuwait Moitri Hall, Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall and Kabi Sufia Kamal Hall.

Jagannath Hall administration organized the dormitory's central puja at the dormitory's Upashanalay (place of prayers) while employees of the hall staged a pandal to worship Saraswati.

Puja is also being celebrated at Jagannath University in many pandals which also attracts a large number of devotees and visitors in the old part of the capital.

Apart from Dhaka, Saraswati puja is also being celebrated at temples, educational institutions and residences across the country.

Chattogram city and Madaripur district town sees the biggest celebration of Saraswati Puja every year.

source: bss