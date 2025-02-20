SC clears appointment of 1,137 BCS candidates | BCS News

Additional Attorney General Aneek R Haque represented the state and lawyer Mohammad Khalequzzaman stood for the Public Service Commission during the hearing in the court.

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the appointment of 1,137 candidates who were disallowed to join jobs through the 27th BCS about 17 years back.

A five-member bench headed by Chief Justice Dr Syed Refaat Ahmed delivered the verdict after hearing three separate petitions in this regard.

Defence lawyer Salah Uddin Dolan said that following the verdict the candidates will be able to join the job with appropriate seniority.

The court also ordered to take them in within 90 days, he said.

Additional Attorney General Aneek R Haque represented the state and lawyer Mohammad Khalequzzaman stood for the Public Service Commission during the hearing in the court.

During the 1/11 caretaker government, the decision was made to cancel the first viva exam in the 27th BCS, and a second round of viva was conducted.

However, those deprived of recruitment submitted a writ challenging the second viva.

In 2008, a High Court (HC) bench declared the cancellation of the first viva result as valid. However, in 2009, another HC bench declared the second viva to be illegal.

Meanwhile, 25 candidates deprived of recruitment filed two leave-to-appeal petitions in the Appellate Division against the first verdict.

Furthermore, the government submitted three leave-to-appeal petitions against the second verdict.

After some observations, the Appellate Division resolved the government's leave-to-appeal petitions and delivered its verdict in 2010.

The Appellate Division upheld the HC’s ruling, validating the decision to cancel the first viva examination.

Following a review petition against the Appellate Division's verdict, the leave to appeal was granted. Three separate appeals were filed on behalf of 1,137 candidates deprived of recruitment last year.

After hearing the appeals, the Appellate Division handed down the verdict today.

Source: UNB