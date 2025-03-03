SC stays HC verdict cancelling recruitment of 6,531 teachers | Miscellaneous News

A three-member Appellate Division bench headed by Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam passed the order, allowing a leave to appeal petition filed by Directorate of Primary Education.

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) today stayed a High Court (HC) verdict that cancelled the process to recruit

6,531 candidates as assistant teachers at government primary schools in Dhaka

and Chattogram divisions.

The apex court order paves way for joining 6,531 candidates as assistant

teachers.

Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman took part in the hearing for the state today

while Barrister Muntasir Uddin Ahmed stood for Directorate of Primary

Education. Senior jurists Barrister Jamir Uddin Sircar, Barrister Salauddin

Dolon, Barrister Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal, Barrister AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon and

Barrister Abdullah Al Mamun argued for the teachers.

A High Court division bench of Justice Fatema Najib and Justice Sikder

Mahmudur Razi on February 6 pronounced the judgment, also asking the

authorities concerned to follow Appellate Division's latest verdict on quota

system and publish recruitment results afresh.

Thirty candidates filed a writ challenging the decision to publish lists of

successful candidates, accusing authorities of following a quota system in

the recruitment of candidates from Dhaka and Chattogram divisions in the

third phase.

The High Court, after holding a hearing on the matter, issued the rule and

stayed the recruitment process for six months. Later, the court came up with

the judgment, declaring absolute that rule.