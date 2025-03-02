SC to hear plea on Khaleda's acquittal in Zia Charitable Trust graft case tomorrow | Miscellaneous News

The High Court on November 27 allowed two separate appeals filed by BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and two other convicts, challenging the lower court conviction and sentence in the Zia Charitable Trust graft case and acquitted them of the charges.

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) is scheduled to hold a hearing tomorrow (March 3) on pleas filed by the state and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) challenging the High Court (HC) judgment that acquitted BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia in the Zia Charitable Trust graft case.

A three-member Appellate Division bench headed by Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam passed the order today.

The High Court on November 27 allowed two separate appeals filed by BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and two other convicts, challenging the lower court conviction and sentence in the Zia Charitable Trust graft case and acquitted them of the charges.

The state and the ACC filed the plea, challenging the High Court judgment that acquitted Begum Khaleda Zia and others.

That plea has come to the Appellate Division's regular bench for hearing and it came on the cause list for today.

Source: BSS