School located too close to railway track in Cumilla, endangering students | School News

The school, established in 2017, is situated in the Topya village of North Union in the upazila, on the busy Laksham-Noakhali railway route. According to local sources, there are currently 115 students enrolled at the school, but if the safety concerns were addressed, the number of pupils could be significantly higher.

In Laksham upazila of Cumilla, the Topya Mayurunnessa Government Primary School is facing serious safety concerns, thanks to its location directly next to a railway track.

With no boundary wall or any other barrier to separate the school from the tracks, over a hundred children who attend the school are at risk of potential accidents. This hazardous situation has led to reluctance among parents to send their children to school, further exacerbating the concern.

Abdul Wadud Khokon, an education enthusiast from Topya village, said, “Students from multiple surrounding villages, including Manpal, Topya, and Krishnapur, attend this school. However, without a boundary wall, the children are constantly in danger. If this issue isn't addressed, a serious accident could occur at any time.”

Parents obviously express their concerns. Rashida Khatun, a parent from Krishnapur, said, “I send my son to school but always stay fearful, never knowing when a train will pass or when he might accidentally step onto the tracks.”

To manage the immediate danger, school teacher Bidyut Pal said that teachers stand along the tracks whenever a train passes, to prevent students from approaching the railway. The local community has also been active in ensuring student safety.

Yasmin Akter, the headmaster of the school, said that they have applied to the Upazila authorities for the construction of a boundary wall, and have been working on getting their request approved for the past two years.

Delwar Hossain Mojumdar, the Upazila Education Officer, acknowledged the risk to students and said, “We are aware of the danger facing the students of this school. An application has been submitted for the construction of a boundary wall, and we expect it to be approved soon.”

Source: UNB