Schools, some universities closed across Bangladesh in solidarity with Palestinians | School News

Schools, some universities closed across Bangladesh in solidarity with Palestinians

In a notice issued on Sunday, Dhaka University authorities said that all classes and examinations would remain suspended on Monday.

Classes and examinations in different educational institutions across the country have been suspended in solidarity with Palestinians amid ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Dhaka University, Jahangirnagar University and several other institutions including North South University, Independent University, Bangladesh, BRAC University had officially announced on Sunday that all academic activities would remain suspended for the day in protest against Israel’s indiscriminate attacks on civilians in Gaza.

In response to a global strike titled, “The world stops for Gaza: no work no school until the genocide stops” on April 7, 2025, Dhaka University students on Sunday announced that they all academic activities will remain suspended on Monday in solidarity with the people of Gaza.

Besides, all university offices would remain closed from 9am to 11am.

Jahangirnagar University also issued a similar announcement declaring a work stoppage in all offices from 10am to 12pm and a complete suspension of academic activities throughout the day.

Rajshahi University students also announced a rally in front of the university's Senate Building on Paris Road from 11am to 12pm.

Elsewhere in the country, many schools and colleges remained closed though not all made formal announcements.

Students boycotted classes and exam in different districts including Cumilla, Pirojpur and Barishal, and staged demonstrations in support of Palestinians.

Source: UNB