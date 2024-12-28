Security ground restricts journalists' entry to secretariat: CA press wing

The government will soon review the existing press accreditation cards and invite fresh applications from all the local and international news outlets for the Press Information Department to issue new accreditation cards.

The government has suspended the entry of journalists to the Bangladesh Secretariat on security reasons following a recent fire incident, chief adviser's press wing said.

"The decision to restrict journalists' access to the Secretariat was taken in view of the safety and security of the Key Point Installation (KPI), which was hit by a devastating fire this week," it said in a statement today.

The government will soon review the existing press accreditation cards and invite fresh applications from all the local and international news outlets for the Press Information Department to issue new accreditation cards.

In the meantime, temporary daily access cards will be issued by respective ministries for any press events, the statement read.

The government regrets the inconvenience and seeks cooperation from journalists.

source: bss