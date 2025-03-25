Seven eminent individuals receive Independence Award 2025 from Prof Yunus | Miscellaneous News

Advisers, the Chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force, and senior government officials were present at the ceremony conducted by Cabinet Secretary Dr Sheikh Abdur Rashid.

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday conferred the Independence Award 2025 upon seven individuals, recognising their glorious and outstanding contributions to the nation.

The Chief Adviser handed over the award at Osmani Memorial Auditorium.

Sven distinguished individuals are Prof Jamal Nazrul Islam (posthumously) in science and technology, Mir Abdus Shukur Al Mahmud (posthumously) in literature, Novera Ahmed (posthumously) in culture, Sir Fazle Hasan Abed (posthumously) in social service, Mohammad Mahbubul Haque Khan alias Azam Khan (posthumously) in Liberation War and culture, Badruddin Mohammad Umar in education and research, and Abrar Fahad (posthumously) for his role as a young protester.

Family members of the awardees received the awards.

Advisers, the Chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force, and senior government officials were present at the ceremony conducted by Cabinet Secretary Dr Sheikh Abdur Rashid.

Speaking at the function, Dr Yunus said the nation is proud today, but it is very painful that these people were not given this recognition when they were alive.

"We remember them today with gratitude," he said.

Dr Yunus said the people of the country are delighted to honour them with this award despite it being late.

He said their works would inspire all.

The government also reinstated the posthumous Independence Award earlier bestowed on Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman revoking the unfair decision of the previous government.

The Independence Day Award or Swadhinata Padak, is the highest state award given by the government of Bangladesh.

Introduced in 1977, this award is bestowed upon Bangladeshi citizens or organizations in recognition of their substantial contributions to one of many fields, including the War of Liberation, the Language Movement, education, literature, journalism, public service, science and technology, medical science.