SHED alerts on SSC question leak rumor | School News

Secondary and Higher Education Division (SHED) has requested students and guardians to stay aware of the rumors regarding Secondary School Certificate (SSC) question leaks.

In this regard, the Press Information Department (PID) of the government issued a handout today asking people to stay aware providing reminders of punishments of fraudulent and spreading false information regarding question papers.

The handout also asked the students to present at their respective examination halls 30 minutes before the beginning of exams.

source: bss