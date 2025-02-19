Sher-e-Bangla Medical College students continue protest | Medical News

The students put two main entry gates under lock and key and hung banners reading ‘Complete Shutdown’ at the gates.

Students of Barishal Medical College continued protest for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, demanding immediate end of teachers’ shortage to ensure smooth operation of academic activities.

The protesting students staged demonstrations on Bandh Road and formed a human chain at noon.

The students put two main entry gates under lock and key and hung banners reading ‘Complete Shutdown’ at the gates.

The administrative and academic activities of the college came to a halt as officials from couldn’t enter due to the lock.

The protesters threatened that they will continue the movement until their demand is met.

College Principal Faizul Bashar said they have already informed the ministry and the departments concerned regarding the matter.

The recruitment of teachers won’t be possible if they (government) don’t take initiatives, he said, adding they, on their own side, are trying to address the crisis.

Currently, 188 out of 334 posts of teachers remain vacant, hampering the academic activities.

Source: UNB