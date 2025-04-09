Shomi Kaiser, Dipu Moni among 10 shown arrested in fresh cases | Miscellaneous News

On August 22, a case was filed against 11 identified and 150-200 unidentified individuals with Uttara East Police Station.

A Dhaka court on Wednesday showed 10 people including actress Shomi Kaiser, former MPs Dipu Moni, Amir Hossain Amu and Salman F Rahman, arrested in new cases filed in different police stations.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate GM Farhan Ishtiak passed the order when they were produced before the court with a separate petition to show them arrested in fresh cases.

The other accused of the cases are—Worker’s Party President Rashed Khan Menon, former MP Hazi Salim, Sadek Khan, Abdullah Al Islam Jacob and two former IGPs—Shahidul Haque and Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun.

According to the case statements, Amu, Salman F Rahman, Dipu Moni, shahidul, Hazi Salim, Chowdhury Abdullah were shown arrested in a case filed with Jatrabari Police Station over the killing of Sajedur Rahman Omar during July uprising.

Sajedur Rahman Omar sustained bullet wounds during the anti-discrimination student movement in Jatrabari foot over bridge area on July 21, 2024. He died on august 24, 2024.

A case was filed with Jatrabari Police Station on January 3.

Besides, Rashed Khan was shown arrested in Manir Hossain murder case filed with Shahbagh Police Station, Abdullah Al Jacob in a murder case filed with Bhatara Police Station, Sadek Khan in a case filed with Mohammadpur police station and Shomi in Zubayer Yusuf killing case filed with Uttara East Police Station.

Zubayer Hasan Yusuf, first year honours student of Tongi Government College was killed during the movement on August 4.

Shomi Kaiser was arrested in the case.

Source: UNB