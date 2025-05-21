Show-cause notice issued to NCP’s Hannan for releasing 3 from police custody | University News

Show-cause notice issued to NCP’s Hannan for releasing 3 from police custody

The notice, signed by joint office secretary Saleh Uddin Sifat, was sent on Wednesday morning, asking him to submit a written reply within three working days.

National Citizen Party (NCP) has issued a show-cause notice to Senior Joint Chief Coordinator Abdul Hannan Masud for allegedly securing the release of three detainees from police custody without party authorisation.

On Monday night, Dhanmondi police detained three people, who identified them as coordinators, after being accused of creating chaos in a residential area.

A video containing an argument between police officials and coordinators went viral on social media, triggering criticisms.

A day after, NCP leader Hannan reportedly visited the police station and arranged their release under a bond.

The notice mentioned that one of the detainees Saiful Islam Rabbik, former convenor of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement’s Mohammadpur unit, had previously been relieved of duties for unethical activity.

Despite this, Hannan intervened in the matter, raising concerns within the party, reads the notice.

Expressing dissatisfaction over Hannan’s action, the party thinks such intervention without consultation undermines party discipline.

“You are instructed to submit a written explanation to the head of the disciplinary committee within three working days, explaining your action and why organisational measures should not be taken against you,” the notice says.

On Monday night, the detainees were reportedly pressuring police to arrest Golam Mostafa, chairman of Hakkani Publishers, without any arrest warrant though police expressed reluctance to do so.

At one stage of argument between them over the matter, police picked them up at the police station.