Social movement crucial to tackle noise pollution: Adviser Rizwana | interim government News

Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan on Wednesday called for a social movement to address noise pollution, terming it a pressing issue rooted in behavioral norms.

Like any other social ill, we must fight our loud culture with public awareness and collective behavioral change,she said at a consultative workshop held at the Department of Environment in the capital.

The workshop was organised to identify strategic actions for the third phase of the Integrated and Partnership-Based Project for Controlling Noise Pollution.

The adviser said indiscriminate honking, misuse of microphones, and loud roadside conversations are not just legal violations—they reflect a broader cultural decline.

“This is not only about noise. It’s about how we treat one another. It’s a form of violence with real health consequences,” she noted.

Rizwana also underscored the importance of strict enforcement of relevant rules especially in designated 'silent zones' such as hospitals, educational institutions, and airports.

She urged vehicle users—including those riding motorcycles or in protocol convoys—to be more responsible.

“Everyone must realise that unnecessary honking or blaring music is not harmless. It can seriously damage others’ health. If we want relief from noise pollution, we must act now,” she added.

The workshop was attended by policymakers, law enforcement officials, environmentalists, and civil society members.

Several actionable recommendations emerged from the discussions, which will be incorporated into the upcoming phase of the project.



