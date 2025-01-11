Some people trying to undermine national unity: Fakhrul

Fakhrul made the remarks while addressing the first national council of the Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) at Suhrawardy Udyan.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday lamented that some individuals within the country are trying to create a rift in the national unity forged during the anti-fascist mass uprising.

“There is no division among us. Unfortunately, however, some people in our country are now trying to sow discord in this unity. I know that attempt won’t succeed,” he said.

Fakhrul made the remarks while addressing the first national council of the Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) at Suhrawardy Udyan.

The BNP leader expressed confidence that the nation will certainly achieve its desired goal through united efforts.

He, however, said all need to be patient to materialise the dream of rebuilding a new Bangladesh. “We all must be cautious so that we do not destroy that potential through rashness, wrong decisions and wrong steps,” Fakhrul said.

He said it is a fact that the country’s economic situation is not very good amid a fragile political situation.

“We want to tackle this together, and we want to overcome all problems together. If we have been able to remove that monster and the fascists by working together, then why can’t we rebuild the state with new possibilities?” the BNP leader said.

Reiterating that the BNP has always advocated for state reforms, he said some people wrongly claim that the party demands the election before reforms or that it is restless for the election.

“That is not the case. Why do we want the election to be held promptly? We want it soon because it will strengthen us further, once an elected government and parliament are in place. The crises that have arisen will also be resolved then,” he observed.

He said many are asking what the nation achieved after the five months of mass uprising. "The achievement is that today we can stand here and speak without hesitation and fear. I consider this a big victory for us."

The BNP leader acknowledged that the AB Party has played a big role in making the mass movement a success.

"Democratic movements against fascists are rarely successful, but our students have made it a success through their vehement movement, freeing us from the hands of a terrible monster," he said.

Fakhrul said the nation is now dreaming of building a new Bangladesh again and talking about it as a favourable situation has been created.

"We shouldn’t destroy this environment and the dream. What is needed now is that, despite all the provocations, we should remain steadfast in our decision to return to a democratic system," he said.

The BNP leader said they want to eliminate discrimination as they want to join hands with the youth of Bangladesh, standing shoulder to shoulder with them to build a new Bangladesh.

Source: UNB