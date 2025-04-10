SSC, equivalent exams begin across country | Exams News

Under the Bangladesh Madrasah Education Board, 294,726 students were expected to take part in the exams, including 150,893 males and 143,833 females.

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and its equivalent examinations for 2025 began simultaneously across the country on Thursday morning.

This year, a total of 1,490,142 candidates, including 701,538 males and 788,604 females, were supposed to sit for the examinations under nine general education boards in 2,291 centres across 18,084 institutions nationwide.

Under the Bangladesh Madrasah Education Board, 294,726 students were expected to take part in the exams, including 150,893 males and 143,833 females.

Besides, 143,313 students under the Bangladesh Technical Education Board have registered for the examinations, comprising 108,385 male and 34,928 female candidates.

According to the schedule, the written exams will conclude on May 13, while practical exams will be held from May 15 to May 22.

On Wednesday, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) imposed restrictions on the access of unauthorised individuals within 200 yards of exam centres.