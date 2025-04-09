SSC exams: DMP slaps restriction on movement of unauthorised people near centres | Exams News

Dainikshiksha Desk
09/04/2025
The restriction aimed at ensuring a peaceful atmosphere surrounding the exams centres and it will continue until the exams end.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has imposed restriction on access of unauthorised people within 200 yards of exam centres as the SSC and its equivalent exams are set to begin on Thursday.

DMP Commissioner Sheikh Md Sazzat Ali issued the restriction following the sections 28 and 29 of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Ordinance-1966, said a notification on Wednesday.

Beginning tomorrow, the exams will end on May 15.

