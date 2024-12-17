Student, teacher killed in latest US school shooting

A teenage student opened fire Monday at a school in the northern US state of Wisconsin, killing two and wounding several others before being found dead, officials said. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Shon Barnes, police chief in the state capital Madison, told a news conference that a teacher and a teenage student died at the Abundant Life Christian School, a private religious school for children aged five to 18.

He declined to share the gender or exact age of the suspect, who attended the school of around 400 pupils, saying "as difficult as today is, that's still someone's child that's gone."

US media reported that the alleged shooter was a 17-year-old girl, citing anonymous law enforcement officials.

Two students were being treated for life-threatening injuries, while three others and a teacher were taken to hospital in non-critical condition.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, Barnes said, adding that the suspect's family was cooperating with the police investigation.

One witness interviewed by local media said they had heard two gunshots during the attack.

"We heard them and then some people started crying and then we just waited until the police came and then they escorted us out to the church," said the child, who was not identified.

Monday's violence is the latest in a long line of school shootings in the United States, where guns outnumber people and attempts to restrict access to firearms face perennial political deadlock.

Underlining the commonplace nature of mass shootings, the police chief said some medical personnel responding to Abundant Life came directly from training for such an event.

"I think we can all agree that enough is enough," Barnes told reporters.

"We have to come together to do everything we can to support our students, to prevent press conferences like these from happening again and again and again."

US President Joe Biden condemned the shooting as "shocking and unconscionable" and said the tragedy underscored yet again the need for tighter gun laws.

"It is unacceptable that we are unable to protect our children from this scourge of gun violence. We cannot continue to accept it as normal," he said in a statement.

"We need Congress to act. Now."

- Horror of school shootings -

Police were alerted to the shooting by someone at the school shortly before 11:00 am local time (1700 GMT).

"When officers arrived, they found multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds" and also "located a juvenile who they believe was responsible for this, deceased in the building," Barnes said.

"We believe the shooter was a student at the school," he added, saying police officers "never fired their weapons."

The shooting happened in the final week of classes before students head to Christmas holidays, said Barbara Wiers, the school's director of elementary and school relations.

"This has obviously rocked our school community," she told a media briefing, saying it was not yet decided if students would return before the year-end break.

This year, there have been at least 487 mass shootings -- defined as a shooting involving at least four victims, dead or wounded -- across the United States, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

At least 16,012 people have been killed in firearms violence in the United States this year, not including suicides, GVA reported Monday.

In September a 14-year-old boy killed four people, including two students, at a high school in the state of Georgia, before being taken into custody.

Nineteen students and two teachers were shot dead in May 2022 when an 18-year-old gunman stormed their Uvalde, Texas elementary school and opened fire.

source: The Daily Star