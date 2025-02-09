Students must play crucial role to protect environment: Rizwana | Miscellaneous News

"Students should plant more trees for environmental conservation," she said while exchanging views with the Citizens’ Committee and student leaders at the Rangpur Circuit House.

Adviser to the ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Syeda Rizwana Hasan today said the anti-discrimination student movement will not only promote social equality but also bring positive changes in environmental protection.

The government is committed to ensuring environmental justice and improving environment while standing by the youth in this mission, she said.

"Students should plant more trees for environmental conservation," she said while exchanging views with the Citizens’ Committee and student leaders at the Rangpur Circuit House.

Emphasising the role of young people in sustainable development and eliminating social disparities, Rizwana highlighted their significance in shaping a greener future.

She said youth participation is crucial in addressing the impacts of climate change. "It is time to eradicate all forms of discrimination in society. To achieve sustainable development, students must be aware and take effective action”.

Chaired by Rangpur Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Rabiul Faisal, representatives from the local Citizens’ Committee and student organisations were present, among others.

source: BSS