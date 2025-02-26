Students of July Movement launch ‘Gonotantraik Chhatra Sangsad’ amid protests, clashes | University News

The trouble began when the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement (ADSM) moved to launch the student party at a press conference at Madhur Canteen on the Dhaka University campus in the afternoon.

Students of July Movement floated a new student organisation named ‘Gonotantraik Chhatra Sangsad’ on Wednesday amid protests by another faction who participated in the movement .

Witnesses said when the ADSM activists gathered on the premises of Madhur Canteen some students of private universities obstructed them opposing the formation of the committee, triggering a clash and forcing them to enter Madhur Canteen.

The private university students demanded inclusion of July Movement coordinator Rifat Rashid in the committee but he was excluded.

The new student platform was unveiled ahead of their formation of a new political party scheduled for February 28.

Leaders of Jatiya Nagorik Committee (JNC) and the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement (ADSM) are scheduled to announce a new political party on Friday at 3pm on Manik Mia Avenue.

JNC chief organiser Sarjis Alam announced the date during a press briefing at the committee office on Monday.

Sarjis said that the new party would continue the fight in the spirit of the July uprising.

Information Adviser Mohammad Nahid Islam stepped down from his position on Tuesday amid talks that he would join the new political party.

Source: UNB