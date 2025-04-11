Students should play vital role in advancing BRUR rank: Vice-chancellor | University News

Number of Students of the different departments have participated the workshop organised by the Begum Rokeya University Scholarship Support Centre.

Students have a big role to play in advancing the university in the rankings at all levels, said Vice-chancellor of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR) Professor Dr. Md. Showkat Ali at a workshop on Yesterday afternoon.

"The current administration of the university has taken various activities to enhance the skills of students in research and higher education for improving the quality and standard of education and research of the university," he said.

He said this while speaking as the chief guest at a workshop titled 'Mastering English Communication Skills and IELTS for Splendid Future of the Learners' in the university's virtual classroom of Academic Building-2.

Number of Students of the different departments have participated the workshop organised by the Begum Rokeya University Scholarship Support Centre.

Chairman and CEO of the English Language Academy of Bangladesh Md. Shariful Alam addressed the workshop as a guest speaker.

He called on the students to be involved in newer research, innovation and creative works to improve the quality of the university.

"The students should have to make proper use of their time and opportunities and move forward as they play a vital role in advancing the university in all respects, including rankings," he said.