Students stage protest at Kuet demanding arrest of attackers | University News

At a brief rally following the protest, students voiced their frustration over the lack of action even after four days since the incident. They expressed concerned over their security, with many afraid to leave the campus. They also criticised the university administration, saying that the advisory committee had yet to engage with them or offer any resolution.

Students of Khulna University of Engineering & Technology (Kuet) staged a protest today demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible for the recent attack on students.

The protest march began at 12:00pm from the Student Welfare Centre and passed through several halls, including Dr S M Rashid Hall, Shaheed Smriti Hall, Fazlul Haque Hall, Ekushey Hall, and Khan Jahan Ali Hall, before returning to the starting point.

During the demonstration, students chanted slogans such as "Break the shackles of student politics," "Beware of political agents," and "Education and terrorism cannot coexist."

"If this incident had occurred at a university in Dhaka, it would have been resolved by now," one student said.

A student from the Civil Engineering batch of 2020 told The Daily Star, "We have identified the attackers and exposed them through social media and a photo exhibition. Yet, no arrests have been made."

"We urge the chief adviser to take immediate action and ensure our safety so we can resume our studies without fear. We just want our academic activities to return to normal," he added.

Meanwhile, the protesting students sent a letter to Chief Adviser Mohammad Yunus, demanding the removal of Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Masud and Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shariful Islam.

The letter was sent via email to the chief adviser's office yesterday, and a group of students will physically submit the letter tomorrow at the CA's office.

Source: The Daily Star